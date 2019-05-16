Leonard W. Benson



Born: February 5, 1943



Died: May 13, 2019



Leonard Wayne Benson 76 of Woodstock died Monday May 13, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital- Huntley.



He was born in Woodstock on February 5, 1943 to Gordon and Violet Benson. He married Lynne Schultz on April 25, 1969 at Nativity Lutheran Church in Wonder Lake.



Leonard was a very devout member at both Nativity Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond. He worked as a farmer and a rural mail carrier. His favorite role was as an organist for both churches. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He loved traveling.



He is survived by four mutually adopted daughters, Janel (Joe) Bottalla, Maria (Jason) Mallory, Ruby (Robert) Gross, Terese (Peter) Paulson; nieces, Melissa Bebo and Maria Bankenbush; nephew, Jeff Benson; also, many church family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Roger Lee Benson and Rodney Benson.



The visitation will be Saturday May 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church 6000 Broadway Rd. Richmond from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood Illinois.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church 6000 Broadway Rd. Richmond, Ill. 60071.



For information contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 16, 2019