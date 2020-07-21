1/1
Leroy C. Walter
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy C. Walter

Born: September 28, 1933; in Mauston, WI

Died: July 17, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Leroy C. Walter of Harvard, IL was born September 28, 1933 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Clifford D. and Vera (Sonnenberg) Walter. He passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Harvard.

Leroy proudly served in the Army from 1954-56. He raised pigs while working at Arnold Engineering in Marengo, Il until he retired after 30+ years. He then started driving semi for A & H Trucking hauling milk, which he truly loved. Deer hunting was something he looked forward to every fall. He loved going to the fairs to watch his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids show their animals. With family get-togethers, sharing stories of yesteryear and plenty of laughs would be shared by all.

Leroy is survived by his children Kevin (Bobbie) Walter, Kerry (Shirley) Walter, and Kathleen Walter; grandchildren Bradley (Shannon), Kelly, Brandon, Kyle, Galen, Eric, and Eddy; great grandchildren Hunter, Ethan, Katey, Ethan, and Riley; brother Byron Walter; sisters Bonnie Hooker and Edith Burkhalter; sisters-in-law Judy Walter and Erma Erckfritz; brother-in-law Ray (Mona) Ennis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean A. (Ennis), whom he married on January 20, 1954 in Wonewoc, Wisconsin; brother Lyle Walter; sister Bernadine (Don) Vodak; brothers-in-law Buddy Hooker, Hugh Hepp, and Bud Berkhalter.

Services were private; burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Harvard.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the VetsRoll.org, c/o Finnegans' RV, 1777 Gardner St., South Beloit, IL 61080.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI 53184
(262) 275-2171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toynton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved