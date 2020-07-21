Leroy C. Walter
Born: September 28, 1933; in Mauston, WI
Died: July 17, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Leroy C. Walter of Harvard, IL was born September 28, 1933 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Clifford D. and Vera (Sonnenberg) Walter. He passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Harvard.
Leroy proudly served in the Army from 1954-56. He raised pigs while working at Arnold Engineering in Marengo, Il until he retired after 30+ years. He then started driving semi for A & H Trucking hauling milk, which he truly loved. Deer hunting was something he looked forward to every fall. He loved going to the fairs to watch his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids show their animals. With family get-togethers, sharing stories of yesteryear and plenty of laughs would be shared by all.
Leroy is survived by his children Kevin (Bobbie) Walter, Kerry (Shirley) Walter, and Kathleen Walter; grandchildren Bradley (Shannon), Kelly, Brandon, Kyle, Galen, Eric, and Eddy; great grandchildren Hunter, Ethan, Katey, Ethan, and Riley; brother Byron Walter; sisters Bonnie Hooker and Edith Burkhalter; sisters-in-law Judy Walter and Erma Erckfritz; brother-in-law Ray (Mona) Ennis; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean A. (Ennis), whom he married on January 20, 1954 in Wonewoc, Wisconsin; brother Lyle Walter; sister Bernadine (Don) Vodak; brothers-in-law Buddy Hooker, Hugh Hepp, and Bud Berkhalter.
Services were private; burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Harvard.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the VetsRoll.org
, c/o Finnegans' RV, 1777 Gardner St., South Beloit, IL 61080.
