|
|
LeRoy E. Meyers
Born: June 13, 1924; in Johnsburg, IL
Died: October 2, 2019, in McHenry, IL
LeRoy E. "Shorty" Meyers, age 95, of McHenry, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019, in McHenry. Shorty was born, June 13, 1924, the son of William J. and Margaret (King) Meyers. On September 6, 1947, Shorty married the love of his life, Esther C. Freund at St. Mary Catholic Church. Esther preceded Shorty in death on September 8, 2015.
Shorty proudly served our country in the United State Army during World War II, later being Honorably Discharged. He belonged to the and American Legion, as well as the Johnsburg Community Club. Shorty loved watching and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.
Shorty is survived by his 2 loving sons, Dennis (Terri) Meyers of Tonto Verde, AZ and Richard (Judy) Meyers of McHenry; his grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Scavo, Robin Bittner, Michael (Samantha) Meyers, Brandi (Nicholas) Evans, Brett (Traci) Meyers, and Steve, Megan, Dylan, and Brennan Doherty; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife Esther, Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Bud and Si; 3 sisters, Laura, Annabel, Evelyn; and 4 infant sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 4-8 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 A.M., at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, www.heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/ or St. Mary Building Fund, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry.
For information, call 815-315-0063 or log unto www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019