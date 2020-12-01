Leroy Franklin Mingus
Born: December 28, 1934; in Peoria, IL
Died: November 23, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Leroy "Lee" Franklin Mingus, age 85 of Lakewood IL, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Fox Point Manor in McHenry, IL.
He was born on December 28, 1934 in Peoria, IL the son of Walter and Alice Mingus.
He graduated from Bradley University with a business degree, and served as a Captain fighter pilot in the United States Air Force . He worked as a commercial airline pilot for Eastern Airlines and retired at age 55. He had an open door policy and his best times were spent on his deck on the lake with family and friends. His generous and loving nature led him to help many people throughout his lifetime, and he leaves behind so many people that love him...
He was loved and will be missed by his children: Lynne (John) Kerr, Michael (Randie) Mingus, Kristin (Mike) Schuppert and Todd (Lauren) Mingus; his grandchildren: Jake, Madison, Sydney, Megan, Trevor, Emily, Will, Gavin, and Charlie; and his great grandson Zeke.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Walter and Alice Mingus as well as his siblings: Don Mingus, Dick Mingus, and Dorothy Belser.
Private Celebration of Leroy's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers if desired memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.colonialmchenry.com
815-385-0063.