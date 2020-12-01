1/1
Leroy Franklin Mingus
1934 - 2020
Leroy Franklin Mingus

Born: December 28, 1934; in Peoria, IL

Died: November 23, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Leroy "Lee" Franklin Mingus, age 85 of Lakewood IL, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Fox Point Manor in McHenry, IL.

He was born on December 28, 1934 in Peoria, IL the son of Walter and Alice Mingus.

He graduated from Bradley University with a business degree, and served as a Captain fighter pilot in the United States Air Force . He worked as a commercial airline pilot for Eastern Airlines and retired at age 55. He had an open door policy and his best times were spent on his deck on the lake with family and friends. His generous and loving nature led him to help many people throughout his lifetime, and he leaves behind so many people that love him...

He was loved and will be missed by his children: Lynne (John) Kerr, Michael (Randie) Mingus, Kristin (Mike) Schuppert and Todd (Lauren) Mingus; his grandchildren: Jake, Madison, Sydney, Megan, Trevor, Emily, Will, Gavin, and Charlie; and his great grandson Zeke.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Walter and Alice Mingus as well as his siblings: Don Mingus, Dick Mingus, and Dorothy Belser.

Private Celebration of Leroy's life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers if desired memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.colonialmchenry.com 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 29, 2020
Some of my favorite childhood memories include spending time at Leroy's. He was always so welcoming and his home so inviting. He will be missed greatly.
Alia Bluemlein
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
A wonderfully kind and giving man. A man who you could always go to and get help and guidance no matter what your situation. A man who treated everyone with kindness and respect. I will always remember the times spent at the house on the lake with joy. He meant so much to me and I will miss him always.
Kathleen Hammerstone
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
I loved and adored Leroy so much-such a patient, generous man. My heart is with his family and all those who are grieving and missing him, such an honor to have known him.
Karin Bennett
Family Friend
