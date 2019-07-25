LeRoy j. "brother paul" Bauer



LeRoy John "Brother Paul" Bauer, son of Joseph L. and Helen (Freund) Bauer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born May 21, 1924 on the family farm in Ingleside, Illinois. After being in a serious car accident in 1952, he decided that he was being called to become a Brother and he entered the brotherhood of the Salvatorian Brothers in 1953. He studied for the religious life at St. Nazianz, Wisconsin and he took the name of Brother Paul.



In 1956 he volunteered to join the first Salvatorian missionaries in Tanzania, East Africa. He served in Africa for 31 years. Most of his duties were connected with the construction of churches, schools and hospitals. He returned to the United States in 1987 and resumed duties here for the Salvatorian Missions.



Brother Paul loved all sports, and was an avid Cubs fan. He spent his last years at the Alexian Brothers Facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Brother Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Gerald (Mary Jeanne), Raymond (Ginny), and his sister Mary Steinsdoerfer (Andrew). He is survived by his brothers Donald (Mary), Joseph (Alice), his sister Betty, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at the Chapel at Alexian Brothers from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019, followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 am.



Arrangements are being handled by Schramka Funeral Homes - 262-432-8100. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019