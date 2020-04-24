Leroy Scott Epperson Born: February 26, 1986; in McHenry, IL Died: April 19, 2020; in McHenry, IL Leroy Scott Epperson, age 34, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine--McHenry Hospital. Leroy was born on February 26, 1986, in McHenry to Leroy Victor Epperson and Kimberley Jones. He loved to fish and he was a die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs baseball team. He was fond of the other Chicago sports teams as well, but the Cubs held a special place in his heart. Leroy served honorably in the United States Army, achieving the impressive rank of Sergeant. He served tours of duty in Afghanistan and South Korea before his honorable discharge in 2012. Leroy graduated High School in 2004. He worked as a Store Manager in a McDonald's restaurant and in 2016, he worked as an Assistant Store Manager at the Walmart in Algonquin. Leroy was always the life of the party and very outgoing. The people who knew him best say that he never met a stranger and that he was always there for everyone. His family says that he was their rock. Leroy is survived by his parents, Kim and Leroy; his sisters, Shauna Epperson, Angel Ridgeway, and Alyssa Jones; his brother, Nathan Jones; his aunt, Heaven (Corey) Gresham; nephew, Landon; cousins, Corey Jr., Chad, Kyle, Amber; his godmother, Kim Earl-Schultz; and many more cousins as well as his best friend, Mikaila Connor. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, grandmother Joyce Manning, Charles and Louise Epperson; and his aunt, Rita Lameka. Due to restrictions currently in place regarding gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, all services are private. The funeral service will be available through streaming on Saturday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. by visiting the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/96822019His family suggests that memorials in Leroy's memory be made to the Go Fund Me page that has been established for him. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home, 7611 W. Hansock Drive, Wonder Lake, IL 60097. For more information, please call the funeral home at (815) 728-0233, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Leroy on his tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 24, 2020.