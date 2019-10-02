|
Leslie Bathery
Born: July 31, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 26, 2019; in Fox Lake, IL
Leslie Bathery, (nee Fowler), age 76 of Fox Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 31, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Carl and Jane (Stevens) Fowler. She attended Maine East High School.
Leslie was a loving mother and doting grandma. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and was highly devoted in supporting them in all their events. Leslie also possessed a deep affection for the outdoors and of all animals. In 1992, this love and devotion led her to entrepreneurship and the setting up of her business, "Welcome Home Pet and House Sitting" which she ran for over 27 years. She was extremely proud of her business which created many opportunities to serve countless families while enjoying what she did.
In addition to her family and business, Leslie was a proud and active member of AA for 31 years. She was the matriarch of the family and will forever be missed and loved.
Leslie is survived by her loving children, Robert Jr. (Julie), William (Kathy), Joseph (Amy), John (Jacqueline) Bathery; grandchildren, Brianna, Beau, Cassie, Jake, Alyssa, Tyler, Grace, Dillon, Sadie; sister, Carol Hays; former husband, Robert, Sr. and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and neighbors may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with a Celebration of Life service following at 12:00 p.m. The greeting of family and service will be held at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. For additional information please call 815-675-0550
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 2, 2019