Lester E. Jones
Born: February 26, 1938; in Harvard, IL
Died: December 4, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Lester E. Jones, 81, of Capron, died Wed., Dec. 4 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Lester was born Feb. 26, 1938 to Everett L. and Vera Elizabeth (Thompson) Jones in Harvard, IL. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. In 1961, he married Rosia White in Germantown, Kentucky. Lester farmed in Harvard for 5 years, worked at Admiral and Garden Electric both for 5 years, and then spent 32 years working at Chrysler in Belviere until his retirement.
Lester was a member of Northside Christian Church in Xenia, OH, were both his brother-in-law and sister-in-law were baptized. He also attended the Capron and Chemung Methodist Church in this area. He enjoyed gardening, attending his flowers, and traveling with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Survivors include his wife Rosia Jones, daughters Penny (Curt) Fowler and Bonnie (Paul) Hathcock, grandchildren Erica, Nathan, and Cody (Sadie) Fowler, and great-grandchild Rilynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth Schneider, and brothers Howard and Dale.
The visitation will be from 11 AM until the 12 Noon funeral service Fri., Dec. 6 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. The Rev. Jeffrey Brace will officiate. Interment will be at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 5, 2019