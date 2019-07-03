Lewis L. Coghill, Jr.



Born: July 7, 1958; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 29, 2019 in Huntley, IL



Lewis L. Coghill, Jr. age 60, of Lake in the Hills passed away on June 29, 2019 in Huntley, Illinois.



He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 7, 1958 the loving son of Lewis L. Sr. and Loraine (Dressler) Coghill.



He worked as a construction supervisor.



Lewis is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (Rumoro) Coghill; his devoted children, Lewis L. Coghill III, Jennifer (Bill) Paith and Bill (Stephanie) Bryce; his cherished grandchildren, Alexis (Casey) Groenland, Anthony Jurs, Kyle Bryce, Johathan Paith, Vincent Wade, Amber Bryce, Braden Bryce, Aaron Bryce, Nicholas Jurs and Benicio Coghill; his proud great-grandchildren, Matthew "Cash" Groenland and Cambria Groenland; his loving mother, Loraine Coghill; his siblings, Genita (the late Leonard) Furgat and Richard (Fiancee Terese Beres) Coghill and Leota Brigante; he is also survived by many nieces & nephews.



Lewis was preceded in death by his father, Lewis L. Coghill, Sr., his step-daughter, Melissa Bryce-Wade and his siblings, Garry Coghill and Gaylen (Mary) Coghill.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, Juy 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Boy Scouts of America Blackhawk Council #369 in his memory would be appreciated.



online condolences may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com or for service information (847) 458-1700 Published in the Northwest Herald on July 3, 2019