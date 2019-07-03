Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Coghill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis L. Coghill Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis L. Coghill Jr. Obituary
Lewis L. Coghill, Jr.

Born: July 7, 1958; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 29, 2019 in Huntley, IL

Lewis L. Coghill, Jr. age 60, of Lake in the Hills passed away on June 29, 2019 in Huntley, Illinois.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 7, 1958 the loving son of Lewis L. Sr. and Loraine (Dressler) Coghill.

He worked as a construction supervisor.

Lewis is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (Rumoro) Coghill; his devoted children, Lewis L. Coghill III, Jennifer (Bill) Paith and Bill (Stephanie) Bryce; his cherished grandchildren, Alexis (Casey) Groenland, Anthony Jurs, Kyle Bryce, Johathan Paith, Vincent Wade, Amber Bryce, Braden Bryce, Aaron Bryce, Nicholas Jurs and Benicio Coghill; his proud great-grandchildren, Matthew "Cash" Groenland and Cambria Groenland; his loving mother, Loraine Coghill; his siblings, Genita (the late Leonard) Furgat and Richard (Fiancee Terese Beres) Coghill and Leota Brigante; he is also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Lewis was preceded in death by his father, Lewis L. Coghill, Sr., his step-daughter, Melissa Bryce-Wade and his siblings, Garry Coghill and Gaylen (Mary) Coghill.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Juy 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Boy Scouts of America Blackhawk Council #369 in his memory would be appreciated.

online condolences may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com or for service information (847) 458-1700
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Download Now