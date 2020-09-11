Lewis L. Garcia
Born: July 22, 1939; in Alamosa, CO
Died: September 7, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Lewis L. Garcia, age 81, of Woodstock passed away Monday September 7, 2020 at his home in Woodstock.
He was born in Alamosa, CO. on July 22, 1939 to Leopoldo and Cecilia (Trujillo) Garcia. He married Suellen Osterman on May 17, 1974 in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Navy. For 36 years he was an employee at General Motors in LaGrange. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed gardening. He will be remembered as a loving husband, fantastic father and a loving grandfather. He was loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Suellen Garcia; 2 daughters Dawn Marie Guigli and Kelly Susan (Vernon) Rollins; a son Matthew Lewis Garcia; Grandchildren Alexandra Musch, Amanda Garcia, Jaeden Rollins, Mariah Rollins, Vernon Rollins; great grandchild Gavin Musch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Mark Jason Garcia; a great-grandchild Catherine Rose Musch.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 10 am until the memorial service at 12 noon at Christ Life Church 13614 W. Jackson St, Woodstock, IL 60098.
For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338 -1710; or visit www.slmcfh.com
.