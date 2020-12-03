1/1
Ligia Patricia Seyller
Ligia Patricia Seyller

Ligia Patricia (Pat) Seyller, of Belvidere, IL, went in peace with her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 27, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born on Medellin, Colombia, S.A., daughter to Benjamin Monsalve and Elena (Alzate) Monsalve. She worked for Arnold Engineering Company, retiring in 1995. Ligia loved traveling, shopping, board games, sewing, reading, dancing, and most important, Sunday family dinners.

Ligia will be missed by her loving husband, Delmont; daughter, Sandra DeBenedetto; son, Fabian (Karin) Seyller; daughter, Michelle Seyller; daughter, Juliette (Jim) Kaplanes; daughter, Nelly (Bob) Raleigh; son, Benjamin (Serena) Seyller; grandchildren, Nicholas Rohrer, Andrew (Taryn) Seyller, Hollyn Seyller, Derek Seyller, Ryan (Kim) Kramer, Sofia Kaplanes, Alex Kaplanes, Robert Raleigh IV, Isabella Raleigh, Jacqueline Raleigh, Benjamin Seyller II, Fabian, Nicolas and Anthony Seyller, and Christian Gandsey; great-grandchildren, Kade, Colsen, and Kennedy Seyller, Dakota, Owen, and Emily Kramer; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dario; and sister, Nelly.

The family would like to thank Judy Carter at OSF Medical Center for all the loving care she provided to Ligia.

A special thank you to Dr. Clayton Malaker for his tremendous care to Ligia throughout the years.

The walk-through visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church St., Belvidere, IL 61008. Rev. Brian Geary will be officiating. Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Marengo, IL. Memorial donations in Ligia's memory may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. If you would like to leave a memory for the family, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
December 2, 2020
