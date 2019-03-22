Home

Lillian Bandelin

Lillian Bandelin Obituary
Lillian Bandelin

Lillian Bandelin, born December 15, 1928, passed away on January 15, 2019.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Lillian Bandelin.

Lillian cherished her friends, and we would dearly love for those who knew her to gather with our family to share memories of her. Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm, Four Colonies Clubhouse, 680 Cress Creek Ln, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
