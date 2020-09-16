Lillian Mildred D'Angelo
Born: October 22, 1929
Died: September 11, 2020
Lillian Mildred D'Angelo, loving mother of Thomas and Karyn D'Angelo of Island Lake, and Lynn D'Angelo of Atlanta, peacefully went to rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Chicago October 22, 1929 the daughter of the late Jack and Anna Bell.
She leaves behind her sister, Jackie (Frank) Penze of Trout Valley, nieces Debra Bowyer of Cary, Janice Miggliozzi of Addison, and Maria (Rich) Haight of Plainfield; nephews Michael (Lisa) Penze of Kansas City and Robert Migliozzi of Addison and many cousins.
Lillian spent her career as an Editorial Assistant for Immaculata Magazine published out of Marytown, Libertyville. She was an avid reader, writer and U.S. history buff. A loving devoted mother, she supported her daughters' passions for equestrian sports and her son's aviation aspirations. Lillian was a seasoned traveler who loved visiting Europe and discovering almost every state in the U.S. Through her talented creativity, she built an extensive miniature Christmas village which was a family tradition for many holiday parties and on display year-round.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic, and her sister Margaret Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Family land in Bloomingdale, OH would be appreciated.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry. A mass will follow at St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry. Interment will be private.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.
