Lillian Petersen
Born: May 24th, 1924; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 12, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Lillian Petersen, age 95, passed away February 12, 2020 in Woodstock, IL with her family by her side.
She was born on May 24th, 1924 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Vincent and Josephine Farace. She married the late Peter Petersen in Chicago on March 5th, 1949. Lillian moved from Chicago to Lindenhurst and then to Arizona after the death of her husband. She moved back to Illinois and lived in Hoffman Estates in 1976. She was employed for many years at Unocal in Schaumburg and retired in 1989.
She was a parishioner at St. Hubert's Church in Hoffman Estates until she moved to Woodstock in 2014. Lillian was happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved singing show tunes, watching old movies, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her children, Jo Ann (Butch) Lenart, Bill (Jeannette) Petersen, and Bob (Terri) Petersen; grandchildren, Petrina, Michael (Erin), Shawna (Evan), Joel, Ian, and Zach; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Chelsea, Elizabeth, and Brendan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Cal, Josie, Mary, and Leona, and a brother, Sam.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17th, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock, IL from 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, IL.
Lillian loved flowers, so if you would like to honor her memory with flowers, we would be so appreciative, but if you'd prefer to make a donation in her name, donations could be made to Hearthstone Manor in Woodstock, IL.
For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 15, 2020