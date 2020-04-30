Lillie E. Featherston Born: October 20, 1925 Died: April 25, 2020 Lillie E. Featherston, age 94, of New Market, MN and formerly of Rockford, IL passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Private family services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory and will be live streamed on the Parker Kohl Funeral Home website, www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rockford, IL. Lillie Ella, the daughter of Paul and Lillie (Wilken) Lehman, was born on October 20, 1925 in Horicon, WI. She graduated from high school in 1943. When Lillie was a young girl she began nannying for a family. At the end of World War II, she worked with the military as soldiers returned to the United States and began working again. During this time, she would marry John Cadarian and they lived in Rockford, IL. Lillie owned and operated a bake shop in Rockford and loved decorating cakes. John preceded her in death on 1987. In 1994 she married Charles Featherston and became a part of his family and enjoyed working during the summertime as a ticket seller at carnivals with his families' business, Gold Star Amusements at the different festivals and county fairs around the Midwest. Charles preceded her in death on March 1, 2012. For the past nine months Lillie lived with grandson Mike and his wife Kristen in New Market, MN and cherished the time with their family. She is survived by her son, John (Barbara) Cadarian of Macomb, MI and daughter-in-law, Donna Cadarian of Mesa, AZ; by grandchildren, Tami McKendrick, Jeff Cadarian, Michael Cadarian, Brian Cadarian, Julie Ihlan, Jason Cadarian, Dawn Logan and special great grandson, Brady Dixon; by Charles family, Joyce Ann (Richard) Nelson of Freeport, IL, Charlotte Fetherston of South Beloit, IL, Diane (Norm) Arand of Clearwater, FL, Mike (Connie) Featherston of Faribault, MN, Connie (Gary) Lask of Rockford, IL, Tammy (Marty) McDonald of Loves Park, IL and Teresa (Jim) DeSantis of Clarkston, MI and by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, John Cadarian and Charles Featherston, son Bob Cadarian, daughter, Nancy Cadarian, granddaughter, Staci Cadarian, infant grandson Dixon, son, Chuck Featherston III and daughter, Sue Anderson. For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 30, 2020.