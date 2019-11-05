Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map



Linda A. Czok


1958 - 2019
Linda A. Czok Obituary
Linda A. Czok

Born: May 22, 1958; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 3, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Linda A. Czok, age 61, of McHenry, passed away on November 3, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born on May 22, 1958, to Walter and Dolly (Ross) Wlezien in Chicago. Linda married David Brian Czok in Wheaton, IL, on February 24, 1984.

Raised in Chicago and Lombard, Linda graduated from Glenbard North High School. An avid biker, her favorite pastime was riding her coveted soft tail Harley. Other hobbies included traveling and crafting, but Linda most enjoyed time spent with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sean Czok of McHenry, Justin Czok of Chicago, and Nicole Czok of Roselle; two sisters, Sharon and Loretta; mother-in-law, Anna Mae Czok; sister-in-law, Donna (Bob) Kay; her nephew, Jason; and niece, Rachel.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, David, on November 24, 2015; her father-in-law, Stan Czok; and brother-in-law, Danny.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. The cremation rite will be accorded privately.

For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, her family suggests memorials be made to Memorials & Honors Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for her family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
