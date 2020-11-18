1/1
Linda A. Mueller
Linda A. Mueller

Linda A. Mueller, 70, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was the loving mother of: Jessica Erber, Elicia Erber and Amy Erber. The dear sister of Kenneth Mueller, Jimmy Mueller, Larry Mueller, and cherished friend and former spouse, Jim Erber. She is preceded in death by her parents, EJ and Ann Mueller; her brothers, Jerry Mueller and John Mueller. Linda enjoyed teaching, gardening, music, games, and anything social. She loved meeting new people and everyone was her friend.

Facebook Live Celebration of Life at 3pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, where a Memorial Gathering will take place from 4-8pm. Due to current circumstances, masks will be required and a maximum of 25 people (subject to change) will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Sunrise, 510 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010. To leave a memory or special photo for the family, please visit: www.mem.com/09902734. For info call (815) 459-1760.



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
