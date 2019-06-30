Linda G. Gronke



Born: March 10, 1942; in Ducktown, TN



Died: June 21, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Linda G. Gronke, age 77, of McHenry, passed away Friday, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She was born March 10, 1942, in Ducktown, TN to Gayle and Dorothy (Williams) Phillips. On September 10, 1981, she married David Gronke in Waukegan.



A resident of McHenry for 28 years, Linda was a nurturer at heart and took great pride in caring for her family and home. In her downtime, she enjoyed playing games on the computer and cooking. As a great lover of entertaining others, Linda was often planning the next outside BBQ or dish for halftime during football season. She was a faithful member, and past Worthy Matron of 2005, of the Sorosis Chapter #329 Order of the Eastern Star, Grayslake. Linda will truly be missed by many.



Linda is survived by her loving husband, David; four children, Debbie (Kevin) Nikkila, James Saulmon, Crystal (Ken) Pociask, Sherri Saulmon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Joy) Phillips and Michael Phillips.



In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



As Linda was an avid cat lover, her family suggests memorials in her name to Save-A-Pet, 31664 N Fairfield Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030.



Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com where you may leave an on-line condolence message for Linda's family. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 30, 2019