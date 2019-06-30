Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA GRONKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA G. GRONKE


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA G. GRONKE Obituary
Linda G. Gronke

Born: March 10, 1942; in Ducktown, TN

Died: June 21, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Linda G. Gronke, age 77, of McHenry, passed away Friday, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She was born March 10, 1942, in Ducktown, TN to Gayle and Dorothy (Williams) Phillips. On September 10, 1981, she married David Gronke in Waukegan.

A resident of McHenry for 28 years, Linda was a nurturer at heart and took great pride in caring for her family and home. In her downtime, she enjoyed playing games on the computer and cooking. As a great lover of entertaining others, Linda was often planning the next outside BBQ or dish for halftime during football season. She was a faithful member, and past Worthy Matron of 2005, of the Sorosis Chapter #329 Order of the Eastern Star, Grayslake. Linda will truly be missed by many.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, David; four children, Debbie (Kevin) Nikkila, James Saulmon, Crystal (Ken) Pociask, Sherri Saulmon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Joy) Phillips and Michael Phillips.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

As Linda was an avid cat lover, her family suggests memorials in her name to Save-A-Pet, 31664 N Fairfield Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030.

Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com where you may leave an on-line condolence message for Linda's family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now