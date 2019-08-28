Northwest Herald Obituaries
Linda H. Proesel


1948 - 2019
Linda H. Proesel Obituary
Linda H. Proesel

Born: November 29, 1948; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 25, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Linda H. Proesel, age 70, of McHenry, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 29, 1948, to the late Harold and Helen (nee Kelow) MacGregor, in Chicago. On August 1, 1970, she married the love of her life, George W. Proesel, at St. Mary's Church in Fremont Center, Mundelein, Illinois.

Linda lovingly made hundreds of blankets and Afghans for family, friends, Project Linus, and many other charitable organizations. Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Family get-togethers were very important to her as well as picnics with friends over the summer. Linda always brought her famous German potato salad and/or a dessert. Horrible Bars, fudge, cookies, and Turtle Cake being fan favorites. Linda treasured her neighbors, friends at the beauty shop "The Steel Magnolias," "The Lunch Bunch" at work, and also wouldn't miss Bunco for the world.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, George W.; cherished son, Steven C. (Janessa Amato) Proesel; dear siblings: Bonnie (John) Proesel, Guy (the late Nola) MacGregor, and Gary (Peggy) MacGregor; and beloved nieces and nephews: Mary (Adam) Terry, David Proesel, Jennifer MacGregor, Jessica (Jay) Mueller, Keith MacGregor, and Phila Jean MacGregor.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Harold MacGregor, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4pm until 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, from 10:30am to the time of Memorial Mass at 11:30am. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
