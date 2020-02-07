|
|
Linda J. Van Dorn
Born: July 24, 1946; in Louisiana
Died: January 31, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Linda J. Van Dorn, 73, formerly of Houston, TX, died on January 31, 2020 in Huntley, IL.
She was born on July 24, 1946 in Louisiana to Hugh and Betty Hester.Linda moved to Houston as a young girl, where she would later meet her loving husband, Barry. Linda and Barry moved to Algonquin, IL in 2002.
Linda was a devoted operating room nurse who loved caring for people.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Barry, her children Sydney Finnelly and Michael (Cynthia) Buchwald, her grandchildren Zachary, Whipple, and Bailey, and her brother Phillip Hester.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
No service is planned at this time.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020