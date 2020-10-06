Linda Jean Moravec
Born: May 3, 1955
Died: October 2, 2020
Linda Jean Moravec, 65, of Huntley, passed away on October 2, 2020 after a very courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She passed away peacefully at Journey Care in Barrington. She was born on May 3, 1955 at Roseland Hospital in Chicago to Vernon F. and Doris Jean (Corban) Peterson. The family settled in Park Ridge.
She was a 1978 graduate from North Central College in Naperville. She was a successful Human Resource Director for companies in Illinois and Wisconsin.
On November 30, 1986 she married Robert Moravec of Crystal Lake at the First United Methodist Church in Park Ridge. They lived in Crystal Lake and Prairie Grove for twenty-seven years before moving to Del Webb in Huntley in 2014. They had one daughter, Kylie Moravec.
Linda was an avid reader and loved her Kindle. She was also the keeper of the family genealogy records and research. Her Welsh Corgis were subject to much adoration and being spoiled. Aunt Linda's annual cookie bake yielded hundreds of creations with the nieces and nephews. She cherished the outings with the Sun City Neighborhood 3 ladies' group. She always loved the regular breakfasts with special friend Kelly Haffner and the enduring friendship of Kathy S. and Cheryl B.
Linda is survived by her husband Robert; a loving daughter Kylie A. Moravec of Crystal Lake; a sister Gayle R. Greco of Coppell, Tx; many loving nieces and nephews, Laurie (Greg) Opaczewski , Jason (Erica) Walton , Lynn Peterson, Jillian Farley, Paul (Cherilyn) Peterson Jr. , Kevin (Shaylin) Greco, Phillip Peterson, Nick Farley, Jake Moravec and Justin Moravec; and by her beloved granddogs, Riley and Rusty.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul A. Peterson Sr. in 2010 and sister in law Christine Peterson also in 2010.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 PM until the memorial service at 7:30 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are recommended to an extremely supportive organization during Linda's illness, The Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077. www.lesturnerals.org
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.
For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
