|
|
Linda Lee Jasper
Born: September 13, 1948
Died: February 5, 2020
Linda Lee Jasper, 71 of Huntley, died peacefully, February 5, 2020.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley . On Monday at 11:00am there will be a funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .
Linda was born September 13, 1948 the daughter of Elmore and Gloria Lechelt. She worked as a book keeper. Linda who was fondly known as "adorable" was the social butterfly of her beloved Del Webb Community. She was a block leader and also was in several bridge clubs. Linda could brighten up any room that she walked in and had a laugh that was infectious. Her greatest joy was being Grammy to her grandchildren, she never missed a game or event and enjoyed every second of her time with them.
She is survived by her children, Thomas(Dana) Jasper, Jr., Bruce (Heidi) Williams, and Carrie Spencer, by her grandchildren, Zachary, Sammy, Jordan and , Mackenzie. She is also survived by her siblings, Randy Lechelt, Janet Deck, and Amy Lechelt. Linda is survived by many nieces and nephews, her former husband, Thomas Jasper and dear friend, Ernie Arroyo.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Laurie Lebo.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2020