Linda Lee Koch
Born: February 16, 1953
Died: December 15, 2019
Linda Lee Koch, age 66, of Alexandria, VA, and formerly of Wonder Lake, IL, died on December 15, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on February 16, 1953, to Floyd and Mary (Stuart) Lee in Chicago. Linda was married three times to Michael "Mike" Schmidt, Jimmie Haggar, and David Koch.
Linda owned and operated Lakeside Inn in Lakemoor, IL for many years after her father's death. Other jobs included Medical Office Manager, work at Publix Grocery Store, and volunteer Firefighter at Richmond Fire Department. She was most proud of her son's service to our country as an active-duty officer in the United States Navy and his service overseas in Afghanistan.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Miriah Schmidt, currently residing in Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Dakota, Gunnar, and Jay-Lee Schmidt.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husbands, Jimmie Haggar and David Koch.
Services were private for the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 29, 2019