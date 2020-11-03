Linda Lou Davis



Born: June 11, 1936 in Belvidere, IL



Died: October 29, 2020; in Rockford, IL



Linda Lou Davis, 84, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL.



Daughter of the late Clarence and Clara (Schultz) Brehmer, she was born on Thursday, June 11, 1936 in Belvidere, IL. She married the love of her life, Bruce Davis, on Saturday, August 13, 1955 in Belvidere, IL. Linda enjoyed reading, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, College Basketball, and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan.



Linda is loved and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Bruce; daughters, Kim (Steve) Bauman, Nanci (Paul) Fritz; grandchildren, Jacob Bauman, Eric Bauman, Jolene (George) Karfis, Kate (Rusty) Fowler, Emma (Mitchell Trimble) Fritz; great grandchildren, Mariana Karfis, Elena Karfis, Wyatt Fowler.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Clara.



Services are pending at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store