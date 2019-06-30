Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
LINDA REYNOLDS


1938 - 2019
Linda Reynolds

Born: August 8, 1938

Died: June 22, 2019

Linda Reynolds (nee Knaack), of Crystal Lake was born August 8, 1938 in Crystal Lake to Louis and Fern (nee Wakely) Knaack. She passed away peacefully June 22, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington after an extended experience with the effects of COPD.

Linda graduated from Crystal Lake High School and worked as a secretary and administrative assistant for transportation and security companies. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake and loved participating in bowling and golf leagues, and even had a hole in one! Linda was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and needle work as well as a cold beer.

A special "thank you" is extended to those who worked with Linda at Northwestern Huntley Hospital for their wonderful care and guidance; to JourneyCare Hospice for their kind and supportive care and service; and to special friends, Mary and Elizabeth, for their watchful care.

Linda was the beloved wife of George Reynolds for 30 years; loving sister of Arlette (Ray) Temple; Candi (Ray) Anderson, Kurt (Shirley) Knaack, Victoria (Fuller) Knaack, and Craig (Donna) Knaack; and adored aunt of 16 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Joanne Timm, and Phyllis Buster; brothers, Ronald, Mark, Louis Jr., and David; and two nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to in Linda's name.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 30, 2019
