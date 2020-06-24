Linda S. VerdungBorn: July 25, 1948; in Elgin, ILDied: June 20, 2020; in Crystal Lake, ILLinda S. Verdung, age 71 of Crystal Lake, formerly of Cary, passed away June 20, 2020 at her home. She was born July 25, 1948 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Edward and Jane Gitzke.Linda is survived by her husband Gary Verdung whom she married July 25, 1966 in Cary, her daughter Sue (Jim) Cormack, her granddaughter Amy (Mike) Brzezinski as well as her great grandchildren: Payton LeDocq, Bentley Brzezinski, Levi Brzezinski and Jeff (Kelly) Cormack. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother William (Carol) Gitzke.Linda retired after 25 years as administrative secretary of the public works dept. for the Village of Barrington.Due to the Covid pandemic, Services for Linda will be private for the family. In memory of Linda memorials would be appreciated to: The Hooved Animal Humane Society of McHenry County, 10804 McConnell Rd., Woodstock, Il 60098.