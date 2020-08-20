Linda T. Molenda
Born: April 21, 1962; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 11, 2020; in Mt. Hood, OR
Linda T. Molenda, 58, of Algonquin passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Mt. Hood, Oregon.
She was born April 21, 1962, in Chicago, the daughter of Andrew and Marie (DeLisle) Hartell. Linda married Larry Molenda on Jan. 5, 1986 in Willow Springs. Linda always took care of the people she loved. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking up new recipes, and coloring. She will be greatly missed by so many.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry; children, Larry Jr. (Kristen) Molenda, and Ashley (Steve) Wightman; six grandchildren, Khloe, Avery, Samuel, Allison, Oliver, and Matthew; mother, Marie Hartell; brothers & sisters, Marie (Zig) Markowski, Valerie (Terry) Osborne, Patti (Jake) Wildey, Laura (Roy) Radzus, Andrew (Lisa) Hartell, Dan (Sheri) Hartell, Bob (Tracy) Hartell; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, from 2-5 PM at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley. COVID-19 restrictions apply, social distancing and masks will be required.
Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com