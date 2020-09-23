Lisa Anne PetersonLisa Anne Peterson 52, of Cary Illinois, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington Illinois.A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on September 26, 2020 at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 5:00pm (Masks will be required)Lisa was born with down syndrome and suffered a stroke when she was four years old which left her partially paralyzed, Lisa overcame many obstacles and lived a full life. She was taken very good care of by her parents, brother, and sister-in-law. Lisa played basketball, buddy baseball, bowled, and was a cheerleader. She also learned how to swim in her Grandmother's pool. Every weekend in the summer, her mother would take her to their community pool. Lisa attended Sedom Center School in Woodstock IL, and then went onto Pioneer Center in McHenry, which she called (workshop) for more than 30 years.She is survived by her brother Erik, and sister-in-law Connie Peterson (Schaefer), niece Sylvia Peterson, Great niece Trinity Peters, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.Lisa is proceeded in death by her mother and father Mitzi (Zimmerman) and Brian Peterson. Grandparents Sylvia and Paul Peterson, Lester and Dorothy Zimmerman.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pioneer Center 4031 W Dayton St. McHenry IL 60050. Florence Nursing Home 546 E Grant Hwy Marengo, IL (which her Great Grandmother worked at about 50 some years ago). Journey Care 405 N Lake Zurich Rd Barrington.