1/1
Lisa Anne Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Anne Peterson

Lisa Anne Peterson 52, of Cary Illinois, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington Illinois.

A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on September 26, 2020 at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 5:00pm (Masks will be required)

Lisa was born with down syndrome and suffered a stroke when she was four years old which left her partially paralyzed, Lisa overcame many obstacles and lived a full life. She was taken very good care of by her parents, brother, and sister-in-law. Lisa played basketball, buddy baseball, bowled, and was a cheerleader. She also learned how to swim in her Grandmother's pool. Every weekend in the summer, her mother would take her to their community pool. Lisa attended Sedom Center School in Woodstock IL, and then went onto Pioneer Center in McHenry, which she called (workshop) for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her brother Erik, and sister-in-law Connie Peterson (Schaefer), niece Sylvia Peterson, Great niece Trinity Peters, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Lisa is proceeded in death by her mother and father Mitzi (Zimmerman) and Brian Peterson. Grandparents Sylvia and Paul Peterson, Lester and Dorothy Zimmerman.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pioneer Center 4031 W Dayton St. McHenry IL 60050. Florence Nursing Home 546 E Grant Hwy Marengo, IL (which her Great Grandmother worked at about 50 some years ago). Journey Care 405 N Lake Zurich Rd Barrington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kahle-Moore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved