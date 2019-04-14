Lisa Plunkett Conlon



Born: November 12, 1967



Died: April 11, 2019



Lisa Plunkett Conlon lost a lengthy, courageous battle with breast cancer on April 11, 2019. Lisa was born November 12, 1967.



She is survived by her husband, Sean Conlon; her parents, Capt. Richard A. Plunkett and Dr. Fidela T. Plunkett; and her brother Mark Plunkett, his wife Adoleena, and their children, Mark Jr. and Mia. Lisa was the devoted mother of Ryan, Ella and Keira.



Lisa grew up in the Crystal Lake area. Raised in a Catholic community, she was beloved by all at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School (1980 graduate) and Marian Central Catholic High School (1984 graduate, high honors). At Marian Central, Lisa excelled as a cheerleader and member the National Honor Society. She played piano, participated in theater, and was an Illinois State Scholar. All admired her long, lush hair, which fell to her waist.



Lisa graduated from Northwestern University in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Art History, and with departmental honors. She was a fun and loving sister of Delta Zeta Sorority. Lisa was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most prestigious of honor societies.



In 1990, following in her father's footsteps, Lisa completed a professional pilot program at Comair Aviation Academy, in Florida. Also in 1990, Lisa was hired as a Flight Instructor at Lewis University, where she met her now husband, Sean.



Lisa began her legal career at Latham & Watkins, where she practiced law for 11 years. In 2011, she joined Navistar, Inc., as a lawyer in the International and Strategic Initiatives & Finance Group. Promoted several times, Lisa ended her career as Senior Counsel in the International, Corporate, and Finance Group. Lisa provided quality counsel to Navistar and approached her work with passion and the utmost professionalism. She had a very successful career at Navistar and was loved and respected by her clients and colleagues.



Lisa soared her entire life, literally from the top of the skies as a pilot, to the depths of the oceans, scuba diving. Lisa was a world traveler from a young age. Lisa's parents showed Lisa the world, as she, in turn, showed her children.



Above all, Lisa prided herself as a mother. Ryan, Ella and Keira were the most precious gifts in Lisa's life. Lisa wholeheartedly supported their academic and athletic pursuits and was a fierce advocate on their behalf. Lisa reveled in their successes. Nothing pleased her more than sharing their photos and artwork.



Lisa had friends from all over the world, from Budapest, to Venice, and beyond. Lisa's loving and supportive friends are a true testament to her character.



Lisa deeply appreciated all those that supported her throughout her fight.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's name can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle School, 265 King St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's name can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle School, 265 King St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.