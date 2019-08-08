|
Lloyd D. Magnuson
Born: April 29, 1928
Died: August 6, 2019
Lloyd D. Magnuson, 91, of Woodstock, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital - Huntley.
He was born in Milaca, MN on April 29, 1928 to Dewey and Ethel Magnuson.
In the early 1940's, the Magnuson family moved to the Woodstock area where Lloyd was a member of the Woodstock High School graduating class of 1947. Lloyd apprenticed as a tool and die maker after high school, and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 in the Radio Corp. After his service, he returned to Woodstock, working at the Autolite/Woodstock Die Casting and marrying Anne Housholder in 1950. Lloyd and Anne had two sons and lived in Woodstock until Anne's death in 1994. Lloyd married a second time in 1996 to Ruth Ann Judson Simes, joyfully expanding his family and his love to seven children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Lloyd lived to fix things. He fixed things for his children and grandchildren. He fixed things for friends and neighbors. He fixed things for the First Baptist Church and later for the First Presbyterian Church. For many years he had a side business fixing TVs and radios in the Woodstock area. When he was no longer able to fix things, he moved to Valley Hi Nursing Home where he greeted fellow residents and staff as he roamed the halls. Lloyd was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a member of Woodstock Moose Lodge, and a kind and loving man.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Richard (Diane) Magnuson, John (Sandie) Magnuson, former daughter-in-law Becky Magnuson; step-children, Charles (Colleen) Simes, Jolinda Simes, Kevin (Genny) Simes, Marla (John) Rigby and Renee Simes; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Magnuson and brothers-in-law, David (Linda) Housholder, Howard Judson, Paul Judson and Phil (Lesley) Judson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Phil and Larry; two beloved wives; and two daughters-in-law, Kathi Magnuson and Katherine Simes.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:30 am Memorial Service at The First Presbyterian Church, 2018 North Route 47, in Woodstock. Interment will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Health Partnership Clinic would be appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2019