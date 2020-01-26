|
|
Lloyd W. Mueller
Born: January 20, 1934
Died: January 17, 2020
Lloyd W. Mueller, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his winter home in Arizona.
He was born January 20, 1934 in Platteville Wisconsin, the son of the late William and Clara (Trankle) Mueller.
He graduated from Mount Hope, Wisconsin High School in 1952. In 1956 he graduated from Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa, with majors in Political Science and History, and a minor in Education. Lloyd earned his Masters Degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He spent his entire professional life as an educator in Crystal Lake School District 47 as both a social studies teacher and an administrator. He became the first principal of Canterbury Elementary, which he retired from in 1990.
Lloyd was devoted to helping people, and in his retirement, he worked on mission projects in the Appalachians, once built houses with Former President Jimmy Carter for Habitat for Humanity, and most especially, was passionate about his work with the Oglala Lakota at Pine Ridge Reservation. His own community benefited from his involvement with the Community Food Pantry and his introduction of the PADS program in Crystal Lake. Lloyd was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake.
A lifelong learner, he enjoyed many Road Scholar adventures, especially those in Chautauqua., NY. Lloyd visited all but one presidential library in the United States.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter Amy(Javier) Placencia, and his son, Matt Mueller; his grandchildren Lauren and Jake Placencia; former wife Kathy Mueller; nieces Noel Ferguson and Rosalie (John) Everson, nephew Eric Ferguson; great nieces Sommer Everson and Alexandrea (Ryan) Agustin and great nephew Bryant Everson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandchildren Alek and Hannah Placencia, and his sister, Dorothy Mueller Ferguson.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt 176) Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lloyd's memory to Re-Member by visiting www.re-member.org or by mail to Re-Member P.O. Box 5054, Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Contributions directly improve the lives of the Oglala Lakota people living on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 26, 2020