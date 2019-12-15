Home

Lois A. Wiese


1937 - 2019
Lois A. Wiese Obituary
Lois A. Wiese

Born: April 12, 1937; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Lois was born April 12, 1937 in Chicago IL to Alfred and Gladys (Keith) Ritt. Lois had been a resident of Schaumburg IL for 35 years before making her home in McHenry. She was a Chicago Cubs fan and liked to say she was an original "Bleacher Bum" before they were referred to as such. Lois liked to read and play cards. She also loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Lois is survived by her children, Michael Wiese, Daniel Wiese and Jennifer (Wiese) Reid; her grandchildren, Chad, Christina, Nicole, Julia, Jacob and Dean; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and her granddaughter Brandy.

Memorials in Lois's name may be made to , .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
