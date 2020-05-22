Lois Bell Gerloff
1955 - 2020
Lois Bell Gerloff

Born: December 14, 1955

Died: May 17, 2020

Lois Bell Gerloff (nee Kelley) departed this life on May 17, 2020 after a short illness.

She was born December 14, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Alice (nee Bell) Kelley. Despite growing up on the South Side, she remained a loyal Cubs fan all her life.

She graduated from Bogan High School in 1973, then attended Western Illinois University, where she met her future husband. She obtained a degree in education in 1977 and a master?s degree in early childhood education in 1980.

In 1982, she married the love of her life, Bruce Gerloff, and settled in Woodstock, IL where she continued her passion for teaching young children. She set her career aside in 1985 with the birth of her first child, Matthew, believing her role as mother to be a higher calling than pursuing a career. She remained a full-time mom as children Sarah and Daniel came along. Later, she spent many years working as a substitute teacher and volunteering at the McHenry County Historical Society and many church and school activities.

She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, having come to know him at an early age. Her faith was an inspiration to many, especially her family. Lois was a devoted, loving wife and mother, and despite dealing with many health issues, her first concern was always her children and husband. They will miss her sorely.

She is survived by husband Bruce; sons, Matthew & Daniel; daughter, Sarah (David Deutsch); and brother, Joseph (Joy) Kelley, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, David Kelley.

Interment will be private, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, First Baptist Church of Marengo, or Ron Hutchcraft Ministries.

For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710; or visit https://www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
May 21, 2020
Bruce, so sorry to hear about Lois. Prayers to you and your family at this time.
Don & Becky Bottcher
