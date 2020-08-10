1/1
Lois J. McKillop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J McKillop

Lois J McKillop (née Murphy) passed July 30th at her home in Huntley IL, surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1931 in Chicago, IL. Lois moved to Oak Park, IL after high school where she met her husband Douglas. They were married for 68 years and had 3 children Dean, Karen, and the late Sharon. Lois was very close to her only grandchild, Jennifer. Lois was a marvelous dancer and singer, and used to slip on her tap shoes and do a little dance on the kitchen tile floor, to the delight of her family. Lois was an excellent cook and Christmas will not be the same without her cookies. Her family knew better than to try and call between 3:30-4:00 and 6:30-7:00 cause she was watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune respectively. Lois enjoyed watching her Cubs and Blackhawks and was thrilled when the Cubs finally won it all in 2016. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. No memorial service or funeral is planned. In lieu of flowers Lois would just like everyone to be nice to each other.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved