Lois J McKillop



Lois J McKillop (née Murphy) passed July 30th at her home in Huntley IL, surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1931 in Chicago, IL. Lois moved to Oak Park, IL after high school where she met her husband Douglas. They were married for 68 years and had 3 children Dean, Karen, and the late Sharon. Lois was very close to her only grandchild, Jennifer. Lois was a marvelous dancer and singer, and used to slip on her tap shoes and do a little dance on the kitchen tile floor, to the delight of her family. Lois was an excellent cook and Christmas will not be the same without her cookies. Her family knew better than to try and call between 3:30-4:00 and 6:30-7:00 cause she was watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune respectively. Lois enjoyed watching her Cubs and Blackhawks and was thrilled when the Cubs finally won it all in 2016. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. No memorial service or funeral is planned. In lieu of flowers Lois would just like everyone to be nice to each other.





