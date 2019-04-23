Northwest Herald Obituaries
Lois Longley Dimzole Obituary
Lois Longley Dinzole

Born: July 10, 1928

Died: April 20, 2019

Lois Longley Dinzole, resident of Crystal Lake for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at the age of 90.

She was born on July 10, 1928 in Springfield, MO, the daughter of the late John Virgil and Gertrude Longley.

Lois married her high school sweetheart, John William Dinzole in Omaha, Nebraska on July 23, 1950. John and Lois moved to Iowa City where they both attended the University of Iowa and Lois was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. Following college, John and Lois settled in Crystal Lake in the early 50's to raise a family.

Lois was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, the Green Twigs Garden Club and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Above all, she was a loving mom, devoted Nonny and Great-Nonny.

Lois is survived by her children, Lynne (John Mansfield) Dinzole, John William "Bill" (Andria) Dinzole, Laura (Bob) Will and David (Mary Ellen Goss) Dinzole; her grandchildren, Emma, Matt, John, Blake, Jenna, Lauren, and Edward; her great-grandchildren, Mac, Beckett, Cogan, and Zoe; and her several nieces and a nephew.

Lois's family wishes to thank her Bickford family for its loving care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; and brother, Greg Longely.

Friends are welcome to visit with Lois's family on Friday, April 26 from 9 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois's memory to Bethany Lutheran Churchor to Transitions Hospice, 1551 Bond St., Ste. 143, Naperville, IL 60563.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
