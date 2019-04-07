Lois M. McNellis



Born: July 11, 1934; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 1, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Lois M. McNellis, age 84, of Bull Valley, died on April 1, 2019 in McHenry. She was born on July 11, 1934 to Paul and Ruth Junge in Chicago, IL. Lois married the love of her life, Marvin P. McNellis, on June 12, 1954 in San Antonio.



Formerly of Cary, Lois was a resident of Bull Valley since 1980. Together with her husband, Lois was the co-proprietor of Grove Products Co. of Cary for 47 years. After Marvin's passing in 2011, Lois continued the business on her own for 4 years before settling into retirement. In her leisure time, Lois found deep joy in playing the organ and entertaining her family.



She is survived by her best friend, Lorraine Thomas; her good friend and caregiver, Rick Leppien of McHenry; as well as all of Rick's family, who loved Lois very dearly, especially Rick's grandchildren, who Lois loved as her own; her trusted attorney, Steve Cuda, who was also her dear friend and confidant; as well as Lois' wonderful neighbors.



In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Marvin.



Services were private for close friends and family. The cremation rite was accorded privately.



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. For more information, please call 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2019