Lois Mae (Kruse) Bloese
Born: September 12, 1927
Died: February 9, 2020
Lois Mae (Kruse) Bloese, age 92, of Woodstock Illinois went to be with the Lord on February the 9th 2020.
Born September the 12th, 1927 in Mount Prospect Illinois to Rudolph H. Kruse and Ottilie Caroline (Rateike) Kruse.
Lois Worked for AT&T and Butternut Bread. She was a longtime resident of Woodstock Illinois and Grace Lutheran Church. She was active in her children's schools, Cub Scouts and Little League and many community activities.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of more than 70 years John H. Bloese, her parents Rudolph and Ottilie Kruse, her brothers Wilbur, Marvin and Rudy.
She is survived by three sons: Rodney (Kathy), St Charles MO, Kenneth (Diana), Bella Vista AR., Timothy (Tina), Chandler AZ; five grandsons; one granddaughter; four great grandsons and one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the at Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock.
The visitation will continue on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Service.
Interment will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
For information, contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 11, 2020