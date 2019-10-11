|
Lois R. Madsen
Born: January 25, 1933
Died: October 9, 2019
Lois R. Madsen, of Belvidere, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was born January 25, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Aldo and Marie (nee Hodgins) Rinaldi.
Lois volunteered extensively for St. Thomas Church and with the local food pantry. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and Sage YMCA where she loved swimming with her friends. She enjoyed needlepoint and volunteering at her husband's cribbage tournaments. Mostly, Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and telling stories of her travels with her husband Ralph.
Lois is survived by her sons Paul (Patty) Madsen and Robert Madsen; her grandchildren, Logan (Melanie), Amanda (fianc Benjamin), Cory, Andrew and Mikayla; her great-grandchildren Nora and Cole; and brother, Roy (Carol) Rinaldi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Madsen; and brothers Joseph and William Rinaldi.
Friends are welcome to visit with Lois's family on Monday, October 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral Mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, October 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to Sage YMCA, 701 Manor Rd, Crystal Lake IL 60014 or St. Thomas Catholic Church.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019