Lois R. Prust



Lois R. Prust, 80, died June 7, after a 2 year battle with cancer. Lois was born in Chicago to Ferdinand and Helen Rosa. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Crystal Lake where her parents operated a hotel on the north shore of Crystal Lake. Lois graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in the class of 1957. On August 17, 1963, she married Ormel Prust at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palatine.



Together they raised 5 wonderful children: Susan (Bob) Maher, Peter (Traci) Prust, Jennifer (Dave) Faulkner, Sarah (Rod) Buhr, Katie (Craig) Benson; and ultimately 15 grandchildren: Peter (Steph), Dolly (Nate), Patrick, Ryan, Kyle (Lauren), Sara, Charlie, Max (Kaitlyn), Sam, Trevor, Riley, Liza, Morgan, Brooke, and Connor; 5 great-grandchildren: Leo, Mack, Nash, Ellie, and Oliver. Lois is further survived by 2 sisters: Susan Blanner and Judy (Ken) Hadland; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Lois loved her family more than anything else and they loved her as well. She loved the holidays and birthday parties or anything to bring the family together. She especially loved decorating the house for Christmas. She enjoyed cooking and baking. In her free time, she loved to read, put together jigsaw puzzles, play scrabble, and do crossword puzzles. Every day, Lois and Ormel could be found visiting Starbucks. She loved to travel and, together with her husband, had visited a large part of the world. In the summer, she loved spending time swimming in her pool with her family. In spite of a number of chronic illnesses, she was always smiling and happy. One person referred to her as the lady with the million dollar smile. She will always be remembered for cruising around town in her yellow VW Bug.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Helen, and sister, Fern Barushok.



There are no words to describe how much she will be missed by all.



Visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3pm until the time of Funeral Service at 7pm with Pastor Roger Schneider officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois' name may be made to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010.



For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019