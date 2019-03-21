Lois Reichenbach



Born: January 5, 1935; in East St. Louis, IL



Died: March 1, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL



Lois (Elaine) Reichenbach, 84, of Carpentersville, Illinois passed away on March 1, 2019 in Wonder Lake, Illinois, at her daughters home, surrounded by family.



Elaine was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on January 5th, 1935 to Claribel Warren and Daniel Nichols.



She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Dwain Reichenbach on June 25th, 1951. He preceded her in death March 2006, after 54 1/2 years of marriage.



Together they had 6 children, Debra Jensen of Wonder Lake, IL, Steven Reichenbach (deceased), Jefferey Reichenbach of Hebron, IL, Julie Reichenbach of Rockford, IL, Jerry & Diana (Overly) Reichenbach of Cedar Rapids, IA, George & Tara (Green) of Warsaw IN.



Elaine has one sister, Joyce (Nichols) & Jim Beasley of Centralia, IL.



Elaine enjoyed time with her 18 grandchildren, Elaine Godfrey of Las Vegas, NV, Christina (Reichenbach) & Chuck Yates of Bay St. Louis, MS, Jerry Reichenbach & Casey (Baxter) of Genoa, IL, CharLee Godfrey of Carpentersville, IL, Timothy & Lanie (Harimoto) Reichenbach of Portland, OR, Michelle Reichenbach of Utica, MS, Spring Lawyer of Carpentersville, IL, James Ellis II of Wonder Lake, IL , Jerry Reichenbach Jr. (deceased), Chairdie Lawyer of Rockford, IL, Shana Lawyer of Elgin, Illinois, Trisha Reichenbach of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kaitlyn Smith of Carpentersville, IL, Alexandria, Brittany, Morgan, Madison, Georgie Reichenbach of Warsaw, IA. Elaine & Jerry also had 36 great grand children.



Elaine attended Willow Creek Church. She was also a member of the Lois Club of Illinois. She worked for Windridge Memorial Park for 30 years as a burial counselor.



A Celebration of her life will be held on March 22, 2019 at 12:30 pm. The service will start at 2:30pm. Burial will be immediately following at Windridge Memorial Park 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road Cary, Illinois 60013.



Memorials may be made to the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 21, 2019