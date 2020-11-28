LON DAVID SMITH



Born: September 20, 1948



Died: November 9, 2020



Dave Smith, 72, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lost his battle to cancer and peacefully passed away at home on November 9, 2020 with his longtime sweetheart, Glenda Lowell by his side.



Dave was born Lon David Smith on September 20, 1948, the son of Wayne T. and Angela (Fantini) Smith at Woodstock Memorial Hospital and grew up in Sunnyside, Illinois. He attended and graduated from Johnsburg Grade School (1962) and McHenry High School (1966). He participated in many sports and activities. After graduating, he worked in the construction field and was in the labor union, local 1035. Dave was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawk's fan. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening and playing music, playing cards, chess, helping people, and most of all spending time with family. Dave will be deeply missed for his laughter, sense of humor, caring nature, and fun spirit.



Dave moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2002, where he met the love of his life, Glenda Lowell. They lived together for 16 years and shared many common interests. He continued working as a construction worker until he retired.



Dave is survived by Glenda Lowell, his son Ryan and daughter Michelle Smith. Grandchildren; Joshua, Elijah, Zoe, and Liam Smith, Gianna and Emma West.



His father Wayne (Maria) Smith. His siblings; Sheila (Tom) Sartin, Wayne (Christa) Smith, Dan (Liz) Smith, Diane (Jeff) Flicek and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Angela (Werner) Schilling and grandparents.



A private celebration of life memorial service will be held for the family only.





