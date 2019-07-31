|
|
Lora Dale Cleveland
Born: July 19, 1927
Died: July 24, 2019
Lora Dale Cleveland, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away on July 24th, five days after her 92nd birthday - having lived a long and wonderful life. She was born in Larned, Kansas, on July 19, 1927, to Frank and Ruth Henderson. In sixth grade, she met the love of her life, Bob Cleveland, and married him in 1947. Having lived in Kansas, Nebraska, Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg, Illinois first, they moved to Crystal Lake in 1977.
Lora Dale taught piano lessons in Crystal Lake for many years and loved her students. She also played bells and sang in the choir at First Congregational Church for several years. While living in Crystal Lake, she was a member of P.E.O. Chapter IA.
She was the epitome of LOVE, as she stayed home to raise their four kids and volunteered for everything her kids "nominated" her for - endless cookie baking as a "room mom", band parent volunteer and musician/piano player/singer, wherever needed. Her love and kindness knew no boundaries.
Since Dale lived such a long and lovely life, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and her beloved husband, Bob, who passed away shortly after they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her four children, Beckie (Cheryl) and Mark (Lee), of Omaha, Nebraska, David (Jill) of Ft. Pierce, Florida, and Stephanie (Matt) Keenum of Marengo, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her best friend, LaVaughn Hull.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family suggests you go out into your world and do something kind for someone else. Mom would've loved that!
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 31, 2019