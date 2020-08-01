Loraine Forster Meyers
Born: April 10, 1961 in Newark, OH
Died: July 27, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Loraine Forster Meyers of Mchenry, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Loraine was born on April 10, 1961 in Newark, Ohio, daughter of the late F. William and Patricia (Nealon) Forster. On October 6, 1984, Loraine married the love of her life Jeffrey Meyers and they spent 35 wonderful years together.
Loraine loved life. She wanted to achieve the very most that she could each and every day. She worked hard at being happy daily, especially the last 5 months. Loraine fought breast cancer as hard as possible until finally deciding on her terms it was time to stop.
Loraine attended St. Frances De Sales grade school in Newark, Ohio until moving to Illinois in 1974. She graduated from Mchenry High School West Campus.
Loraine held various clerical positions throughout her career, most recently working as an Insurance Producer for Country Financial before retiring.
Loraine was an avid member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She handled the high school scholarship program all over Mchenry County for 5 years.
Beloved wife of Jeffrey; loving mother of Ashley (Dan) Kaszniak, Cole, and Jillian (Charles) Madsen; Cherished grandma of Layla, Christian, and Juliana; Dear sister of Kathleen Lechner and Sue Klein; Sister-in Law to James (Marilyn) Meyers, Mary Lynn (Jerry) Miller, Patricia (Wayne) Hiller, John (Dawn) Meyers, and Joe (Laura) Meyers; Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and in-laws Elmer(Si) and Bonnie Meyers.
All funeral arrangements are private as requested by Loraine.
Memorials can be made supporting Metavivor Research and Support Inc. 1783 Forest Drive #184 Annapolis, MD 21401 or www.metavivor.org
