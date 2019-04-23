Home

Lorelei Peterson Obituary
LORELEI PETERSON

Born: August 7, 1941

Died: April 2, 2019

Lorelei (Kampert) Peterson, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2. She was born in Barrington to Chester and Blanche Kampert.

Lori is preceded in death by her husband George, and sisters Pat, Brenda, and Sandy. She will be deeply missed by her children Perry Shaffer, Jennifer Shaffer, Geoff Peterson, Matt Peterson and Barbara Peterson, as well as by her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at The Pointe in Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the are appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
