Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
504 E. Diggins St.
Harvard, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
504 E. Diggins St.
Harvard, IL
Lorene M. York


1925 - 2019
Lorene M. York Obituary
Lorene M. York

Born: August 31, 1925, in Lamar, MO

Died: September 14, 2019; in Harvard, IL

Lorene M. York, 94, of Harvard passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mercy Harvard Care Center, Harvard, IL.

She was born August 31, 1925, in Lamar, MO; to Ralph and Lorene (Wills) Martin.

Lorene attended the University of Missouri and the University of Wisconsin. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, (P.E.O) Philanthropic Education of Women; Women of the E.L.C.A., bridge club, and Christian Women's. Lorene enjoyed playing bridge, sewing and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children Kent York, Gary (Lynn) York, Dale York, Kay Anderson, and Karen York; grandchildren Sky Anderson, Star (Ken) Smith, and Spring (Brad) Gieseke; great-grandchildren Emma Smith, Madison Smith, Augustus Gieseke and Eleanor Gieseke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Kent, Bruce, Gene and Tom Martin.

A memorial gathering will be from 10- 12 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St. Harvard, IL 60033. Memorial services will follow at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
