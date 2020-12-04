1/
Lorene S. Martin
Lorene S. Martin

Born: September 25, 1932; in Layman, KY

Died: November 25, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Lorene S. Martin, 88, of McHenry, IL died peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 25, 1932 in Layman, KY, the daughter of the late Alva Skidmore and Snobia (Simpson) Skidmore. She was united in Marriage to Michael Robert Martin on April, 26, 1952 in Chicago, IL. Michael died January 7, 2002. She enjoyed quilting and being with her family.

Lorene was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her three children, William R. Martin of McHenry, Patrick M. (Tina) Martin of McHenry, and Anne M. Garcia of Rockford, IL, four grandchildren, Jeffrey J. Martin, Jenni M. Martin, Roberto E. Garcia, Alexandra A. (Bradley) Rowland and five great-grandchildren, Chase and Carter Martin, Ava, Lucas and Vaughn Rowland, and one sister, Aileen (Skidmore) Helton of TN and one brother, Alva Skidmore of KY.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Michael and her daughter- in-law Christine (Connell) Martin and seven brothers and sisters.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lorene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
