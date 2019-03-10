|
Loretta Hoaglund
Born: January 13, 1937
Died: February 27, 2019
Lori "Maude" Hoaglund, age 82, of Crystal Lake, passed away at her home due to complications from a stroke. She will always be our guiding light.
She was born on January 13, 1937 to Victor and Sophie Temporali. She became a talented decorator and designed her beautiful lake house.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Phil Hoaglund; children, Bonny Pannhausen, Dan (Vi) Hoaglund, Karen (Tom Mull) Hoaglund-Cooper; and grandchildren, Clayton and Kristen Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Temporali; and sons-in-law, John Cooper and Norm Pannhausen.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00pm at the Village Squire, 4818 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 31, 2019