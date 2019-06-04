Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Lori A. Berge Obituary
Lori A. Berge

Born: March 18, 1965; in Melrose Park, IL

Died: May 31, 2019 in McHenry IL

Lori A. Berge, age 54, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in McHenry IL. She was born in Melrose Park, IL., on March 18, 1965, the daughter of Herbert and Doris (Meyer) Voth. On March 10, 1984, she married the love of her life, Dean Berge in Arlington Heights, IL. Lori loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico as often as she could. She was never wrong and knew just about everything. Her chair was her happy place! She always had a sassy attitude and made everyone laugh.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Dean; dear children: Rachel A. Haws, James D. (Gretchen) Berge, Meghan Berge (AJ); cherished grandchildren: T.J., Emerson, Kiera, Aubree, Oliver and Eliza. She is further survived by her loving siblings: Diane (Ronnie) Reber and Robert (Leslie) Voth, as well as her in-laws, Jim and Berna Dean Berge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Doris Voth.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm, with Funeral Service beginning at 7:30pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lori's name may be directed to , 213 W. Institute Place, Suite 302, Chicago IL 60610-3195.

For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019
