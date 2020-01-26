Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Tegtmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine E. Tegtmeier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine E. Tegtmeier Obituary
Lorraine E. Tegtmeier

Lorraine E. Tegtmeier, 94, of W Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully, January 13, 2020 in Stuart, FL.

She is preceded in death by parents Richard and Minnie Pomplum; 3 brothers Raymond, Richard and LeRoy; one sister Marie; and former spouse Louis E. Tegtmeier.

Lorraine is survived by five children, Darleen, Diane, Thomas (Linda), Terry (Barbara) and Todd (Dee); and grandchildren, Sherrie (Brian), Leigha, Brian (Miranda), Thomas, Julie and Darcy; and great-grandchildren Tommy, Holley, Thomas, Graham, Alyonna, Braxton and Brayden.

She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Future interment of cremated remains at St. Michael of the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Palatine, IL. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -